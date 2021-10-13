Chief of Air Staff to face court today on contempt charges in land dispute

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson, is expected to appear in court later today, October 13 over contempt charges.

The case of contempt against the senior military officer was heard at an Accra High Court and adjourned to today.

The judge took the decision to adjourn the case after the lawyer of the accused, filed a written request for more time from the court.

Speaking to the media after the first contempt hearing, Emmanuel Bright Atokoh who is the lawyer of the applicant, Adolf Tetteh Adjei, alleged that the senior military officer flouted an earlier court injunction on a parcel of land.

The purported owner of the land, Adolf Tetteh, has also accused the senior military officer of using soldiers to destroy his property and threaten his workers.

“Basically, we are in court on a motion for committal for contempt to commit the Chief of Air Staff to prison for flouting court orders. Unfortunately, the case has been adjourned because the lawyer for the contemnor, thus, Air Vice Marshal Hanson has written a letter to the court asking for an adjournment,” the lawyer explained on September 23.

He also alleged that the senior military officer has used soldiers and land guards to terrorise some residents of the area.

“Contrary to the orders of the court, he entered the land with soldiers and land guards to brutalize and shoot residents. That's why we are back in court.”

---citinews