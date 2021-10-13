ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.10.2021 Headlines

Closure of radio stations was a case of rule of man, not rule of law — Sulemana Braimah

Closure of radio stations was a case of rule of man, not rule of law — Sulemana Braimah
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr Sulemana Braimah has said the decision of the National Communications Authority (NCA) has only reversed what was a discriminatory, politically-motivated decision to shut down opposition-aligned radio stations while leaving pro-government stations with the same alleged infraction on air.

He said the closure of the radio stations was purely a case of Rule of Man rather than Rule of Law.

In series of tweets reacting to the announcement of the reopening of the stations, he said “The NCA has simply reversed what was a discriminatory, politically-motivated decision to shut down opposition-aligned radio stations while leaving pro-government stations with the same infraction on air. It was a case of Rule of Man rather than Rule of Law."

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Order GLC to release raw scores of School of Law 2021 entrance exams – NUGS petitions Parliament
12.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo is more interested in sod-cutting than completing existing hospitals – Mahama
12.10.2021 | Headlines
There are no jobs and you are doing free SHS — Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo
12.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo invites Renewable Energy Challenge winner to the Jubilee House
12.10.2021 | Headlines
Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: If the world impose travel ban on us, we will all suffer it – Majority Leader
12.10.2021 | Headlines
Looking at how Kissi Agyebeng has started, we are hopeful he'll fight corruption – Mahama
12.10.2021 | Headlines
NCA approves licenses of Radio Gold, XYZ and 131 others
12.10.2021 | Headlines
NCA approve authorisations to 133 new, FM stations closed down after 2017 FM Audit
12.10.2021 | Headlines
We are investigating adulteration of petroleum product in Kumasi – BOST
12.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line