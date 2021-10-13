Closure of radio stations was a case of rule of man, not rule of law — Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr Sulemana Braimah has said the decision of the National Communications Authority (NCA) has only reversed what was a discriminatory, politically-motivated decision to shut down opposition-aligned radio stations while leaving pro-government stations with the same alleged infraction on air.

He said the closure of the radio stations was purely a case of Rule of Man rather than Rule of Law.

In series of tweets reacting to the announcement of the reopening of the stations, he said “The NCA has simply reversed what was a discriminatory, politically-motivated decision to shut down opposition-aligned radio stations while leaving pro-government stations with the same infraction on air. It was a case of Rule of Man rather than Rule of Law."