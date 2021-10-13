Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation builds 30-bed maternity block for Manhyia Hospital

Listen to article

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has held a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a 30-bed expansion maternity ward for the Manhyia Government Hospital in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The expansion project, which is expected to be completed in ten months, will augment the existing 16-bed maternity ward at the hospital which is woefully inadequate to accommodate the increasing maternal cases.

The facility, which was spearheaded by the wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia, is to be constructed by JoBerg Company Limited from November 1, 2021 to August 2022.

During the groundbreaking ceremony held at the premises of the hospital on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the Board Chairman of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Nana Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, said the facility when completed will improve quality mother-baby care.

“We believe that this expansion will bring relief to the congestion of the ward and improve the quality of care given to the mothers and babies who come for care,” he stated.

Nana Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, who is also Asantehene's Hiahene, appealed to the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Services (GHS) post health personnel to the new facility to manage to provide quality healthcare.

Superintendent at the Manhyia District Hospital, Kamarudeen Korku Hussein, in his address on behalf of the hospital expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the construction of the facility.

“The facility when completed will enhance the healthcare delivery through professionalism, patience-centeredness, ensuring the privacy of our patients to attain quality healthcare in a humane manner,” Korku Hussein said.

He added,“it will also ensure the dignity of women before, during and after childbirth”.

The Ashanti Regional Deputy Director of Health Services in charge of Public Health, Dr. Michael Rockson Adjei, in his speech, said the expansion will help reduce the mortality cases in the Ashanti region which in the ascendency.

“The institutional mortality rate in the Ashanti region is on the increase as compared to the 2020 and this can be attributed to the lack of infrastructural and other logistics which affect quality healthcare. I believe that this facility will help fix these challenges to promote mother and baby care,” he explained.