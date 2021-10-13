Akropong: Women urged to take Christ in this contemporary world

Women in Ghana and the world as a whole have been cautioned to put Christ to put ahead of the challenges they face in this contemporary world.

According to the President of the Christian Mothers Association in the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi, Mrs. Hannah Essuman, only Christ can win any situation one faces.

Speaking at the 8th triennial Archdiocesan conference and annual fundraising ceremony in aid of Christian Mothers Association Vocational School at Akropong in the Ashanti Region, she said Christian mothers can only hold their anchor in difficult times with prayers and making Christ the focus of their daily lives.

Professor Ibok Oduro, Former Provokes of College of Science at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology giving the key address on behalf of Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on the theme for the occasion, “As a Christian Mother, Will Your Anchor Hold in this Contemporary World?” entreated Christian mothers to live in ways that please Christ and not humans.

He stated, “I want to speak on the title Christian mothers when you have a name, the name has two things, is an identity and it carries character. If you have just said mothers, anybody can carry mothers but for you to specifically said Christian Mothers, it means that name identity formed in Christ and once it’s in Christ it means it carries Christ character so Christian mothers an identity, a character that carries responsibility. I cannot carry that name and act anyhow.

“It becomes an honor and responsibility for me to live a life that speaks Christ and portray Christ and demonstrate Christ and promotes Christ that is the name you are carrying is not an ordinary name, is a supernatural name, it carries a supernatural power and that power translate into lives of people that when they see you, they see Christ, you speak Christ, you proclaim Christ, you dance Christ, everything about you become a lifestyle.

“And God want us to be reminded that we are carrying a name that should portray him in whatever we do. Whether we sell groundnut, whether we play the drums, whether we dance, whatsoever in the market place Christ must be at the centre of it that is the name you are carrying.

“It means that when they mentioned Christian Mothers it carries the power of nurturing in love to produce the next generation, Godly generation that will reflect Christ and Christ alone so therefore you will not be talking about men marrying men, women marrying women.”

The five days program which was held at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Independence hall park from Wednesday 6th October to Sunday 10th October, 2021was attended by hundreds of Christian Mothers Association in the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi.

The program was graced by lot of dignitaries including the Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi, Most Reverend Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye, Nana Agyenim Boateng I, Otumfour Wereduhene, Nana Boadiwaa Amponim I, Aduam Bekwai Hemaa, Mr. Michael Yaw Essuman, CEO of Mikany Enterprise and Reverend Father Dennis Yaw Berima, Spiritual Director, Christian Mothers Association in Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi.