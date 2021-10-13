ModernGhana logo
No Ghana card, no salary by December — Controller warn workers

Workers on government payroll without National Identification Authority (NIA) numbers will not be paid salary from December 1, 2021 says Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem.

According to Mr Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD), is collaborating with NIA to have harmonized database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on government payroll.

The move, CAGD explained was “part of Government of Ghana’s efforts to deliver speedy, secured and verified payroll service to government employees and pensioners while reducing the risk of undeserving payment or claims, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Mr Kwaning Bosompem is collaborating with NIA to have harmonized database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on government payroll.

“By this notice all existing and prospective Government workers are to ensure they are registered with the NIA and obtained their identity numbers,” according to a notice issued by CAGD October 12, 2021 and signed by the acting Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem.

