Government givess scholarship to the daughter of “Hero” Fire Officer

The Government has offered to sponsor the two-year-old daughter of the Fire Officer who died after going to the rescue of three people who were trapped in a well at a house at Gomoa Obuasi.

ASO Joseph Baidoo with the Agona Swedru Fire Command, lost his life on Saturday, October 02 after the rescue mission.

The Deputy Minister for the Interior and Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Mrs Naana Eyiah announced the decision during the one-week celebration of the Officer at Swedru.

ASO Joseph Baidoo was also promoted posthumously to Assistant Division Officer Grade Two.

He left behind a wife, Joana Afinah, and a two-year-old toddler.

Speaking to the media, DCFO Mawusi Sarpong, the Director in Charge of Welfare at the GNFS urged the Personnel not to be demoralised by the incident but to continue to save lives and protect property.

GNA