Over 350 CSOs kick against government policy to regulate non-profit organisations

Over 350 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are kicking against a new government policy that is seeking to regularise non-profit organisations (NPOs) in the country.

The CSOs at a press conference on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, disclosed that government through the Ministry of Gender in consultation with a few of its members have completed a policy document to regularise activities of all NPOs.

Noting that the spirit behind the reforms of the NPO sector and for that matter, the policy document is good and highly appreciated, the CSOs are however raising concern on the shortcomings of the policy.

According to Richard Kasu, Leading Advocate of CSOs on the NPO Policy who addressed the press conference, there are so many inconsistencies between the NPO Policy and the Directives.

He noted that the policy and directives were formulated in haste and multiple opinions were not sorted to ensure it is fit for purpose.

He stressed that the NPO Policy does not foster the enabling environment for citizens participation as well as government responsiveness.

Richard Kasu added that the policy is not carefully designed to strengthen and transform the NPO Sector which plays a pivotal role in the sustainable development of the nation.

“We wish to indicate that the NPO Policy and Directives as in its current form lacks the merit of its purpose, and the process lacked adequate consultation of the numerous key stakeholders of whom are affected by the policy,” Richard Kasu told journalists at the press conference.

The lead advocate for the CSOs stressed that they want government to as a matter of urgency halt the implementation of the NPO Policy and Directives, and consider its review through a more participatory process to authenticate its effectiveness and usefulness to the state.

“We finally affirm our support to the Government of Ghana to Collectively Build a Resilient and Inclusive Regulatory Systems for NPOS Effectiveness and Sustenance in Ghana,” Richard Kasu added.

The aggrieved CSOs note that they will after today’s press conference engage the Ministry of Gender and the parliamentary committee to ensure the right things are done.

They argue that if CSOs cannot speak against government to demand better for citizens, then there is a problem with the democracy being practiced in Ghana.