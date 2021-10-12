ModernGhana logo
Looking at how Kissi Agyebeng has started, we are hopeful he'll fight corruption – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he is hopeful that the new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjebeng, will deal with corruption in the country.

John Dramani Mahama has constantly accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being unable to deal with corrupt officials in his government.

Speaking on Koforidua-based Sunrise FM during his thank-you tour of the Eastern Region, the former president said he is hopeful the newly appointed Special Prosecutor, will discharge his duties in the interest of Ghanaians.

“If President Akufo-Addo keeps exonerating his appointees engaged in corruption, the act will never stop. The government must take steps to stem corruption in the country. We have a new Special Prosecutor. Looking at how he has started his work, we are all hopeful that he will fight corruption…and all of us will support him to do his work.”

Touching on the increasing spate of robberies in the country, John Dramani Mahama attributed the situation to economic hardship.

“Prices of goods are currently expensive at the market. If Ghanaians are asked if the country is heading in the right direction, they will say no. Unemployment has worsened. The youth graduate from tertiary institutions over the years without jobs, and that has led to armed robbery and insecurity in the country.”

