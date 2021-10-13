ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.10.2021 Headlines

We no go gree — Bibiani Assembly Members reject 'secret' confirmation of President's nominee

We no go gree — Bibiani Assembly Members reject 'secret' confirmation of President's nominee
Listen to article

Some Assembly Members in the Bibiani-Ahwiaso-Bekwai Municipality are questioning the confirmation of the President’s nominee for Chief Executive of the area, Alfred Amoah last Sunday.

Describing the confirmation process as illegal, void and affront to the Local Government Authority Act, the group warned that any attempt by Mr. Amoah to carry himself as MCE of the area will meet fierce resistance from them.

According to them, Mr. Alfred Amoah with the support of the Municipal Coordinating Director gathered 16 government appointees and three elected Assembly members to confirm him at a secret and hurriedly arranged program.

“How can you gather just 19 out of 52 assembly members to vote for you and say you have been confirmed?

“We, the 33 elected assembly members who did not have the opportunity to vote are even more than the 19 he called, how then do you expect us to allow them turn our constitution upside down like that.

“We will resist this attempt to subvert our laws with every strength in us. We will never allow him to be our MCE,” Hon Gyasi Newlove warns.

According to the aggrieved Members, the assembly does not even have a Presiding Member, hence they do not see how the voting process was organized without a Presiding Member to oversee the proceedings.

What they are expecting now, he said is for the Coordinating Director and the nominee to allow for fair voting at the Assembly.

Meanwhile, ModernGhana has gathered that the Assembly Members are locked up in a meeting at the Assembly to put together a formal petition.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
W/R: Shama DCE nominee Ebenezer Dadzie finally approved amid tension, threats of court injunction
13.10.2021 | Headlines
We are sorry for believing in the lies of 'black and white' Akufo-Addo and voting you out — Driver union to Mahama
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Every Ghana problem has an answer in our 2020 manifesto – Mahama
13.10.2021 | Headlines
African Presidents are rushing for Ghana’s presidential jet but Akufo-Addo continues Arabian-king-style trips — Ablakwa
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Mahama calls for neutral body to look into NDC's proposed electoral reforms to EC
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: We won’t obstruct Legal Committee from doing its work – Majority Leader
13.10.2021 | Headlines
All 137 NPP MPs are in support of the LGBTQ+ bill – K.T Hammond
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Closure of radio stations was a case of rule of man, not rule of law — Sulemana Braimah
13.10.2021 | Headlines
Order GLC to release raw scores of School of Law 2021 entrance exams – NUGS petitions Parliament
12.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line