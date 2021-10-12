Suhum: Body exhumed by unknown persons at Hwanabenya

Some unknown persons have exhumed a dead body at Hwanabenya a farming community near Suhum in the Eastern region.

The corpse was an accident victim buried on July 6, 2021.

According to a family member William Donkor, he had information from some children who went for hunting for birds that some unknown persons have exhumed a body.

He visited the site and found the decomposing corpse of his elder brother Emmanuel Tei Mensah exhumed.

He reported the bizarre incident to the police.

Police quickly visited the scene and found the grave damaged and the casket vandalized.

The remains alleged to be that of Emmanuel Tei Mensah who was knocked down by a vehicle at Amanase and buried on July 6, 2021, was found in a bad state of decomposition.

The suspects did not take away any valuable items.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident stating that the investigation was ongoing.

He said the corpse has been reburied by the family.