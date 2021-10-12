ModernGhana logo
12.10.2021 Headlines

Mahama takes thank you tour to Eastern Region today
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama will later today Tuesday October 12 take his Thank You tour to the Eastern Region, the backyard of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He will interact with the support base of the party during his tour.

Mr Mahama is expected to highlight the achievements of the NDC in the region.

He will be welcomed at the Koforidua-Galloway area in the regional capital.

Mr Hackman Kobore, the Eastern Regional Organiser of the party, made this disclosure on Accra-based Happy FM’s socio-political programme ‘Epa Hoa Daben’.

The former President, upon touching base in the region, will grant some media interviews.

Mr Kabore said the programme for welcoming the former president to the region will be in three folds: meeting with the traditional rulers, meeting with the zongo chiefs and imams, and meeting with the leadership of the local council of churches.

He said the visit to the region will afford the former president the opportunity to interact with the supporters of the party in the region.

He said this is the first phase of the former president’s tour to the region.

Mr Kabore explained that the second phase of the former president’s tour to the region will be in 2022, where he will be expected to interact with regional and constituency executives of the NDC.

He further commended the regional executives and former appointees in the region for their roles in organising the visit.

