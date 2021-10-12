ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.10.2021 Social News

E/R: Man takes his own life on coconut tree

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
E/R: Man takes his own life on coconut tree
Listen to article

A young man has taken his own life in the Eastern Region by hanging himself on a coconut tree.

Identified as Kwasi Antwi, the man who is said to be 25 years of age climbed the coconut tree with a ladder on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Information gathered is that the shocking incident occurred at dawn around 5:30am at Akyem Aperade Bonkagyeesu, one of the farming communities in the Achiase District.

After his body was discovered hanging on the coconut tree, a report was made to the local police station.

The team of police officers dispatched to the scene found Kwasi Antwi dead with the ladder leaning on the coconut tree to give the indication that he used it to climb.

Subsequently, the body was retrieved and deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The latest suicide case adds to the rising cases in the Eastern Region and in Ghana as a whole.

Already, as many as 60 suicide cases have been recorded in the Region with fears that there could be more before the year comes to an end.

Overall, there have been 417 suicide cases recorded in Ghana in 2021 with Ashanti Region leading the chart as the region with the most cases of 61.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Suhum: Body exhumed by unknown persons at Hwanabenya
12.10.2021 | Social News
No reduction in transport fares over removal of levies on petroleum products – GPRTU
12.10.2021 | Social News
Ghana will be a confused state if anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is not passed – Apostle Koduah warns
12.10.2021 | Social News
We're going on a slippery slope if dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is passed – Prof. Akosua Ampofo
12.10.2021 | Social News
Amidu's case against Mahama Ayariga was baseless – Lawyer
12.10.2021 | Social News
Gender Ministry condemns "barbaric" teacher for sodomising 19 students of Kulpi JHS
12.10.2021 | Social News
"I thank Kissi Agyebeng for allowing fairness to prevail" — Mahama Ayariga
11.10.2021 | Social News
Nsawam: Fuel tanker accidents blocks portion of Accra-Kumasi road
11.10.2021 | Social News
We won't allow our nation built on customs, traditions destroyed by LGBTQI — Weta Paramount Chief
11.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line