12.10.2021 Social News

No reduction in transport fares over removal of levies on petroleum products – GPRTU

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has down played any hope that transport fares will be reduced as a result of the removal of the Price Stabilization and Recovery levy on petroleum products.

As reported by Modernghana News on Monday, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has confirmed the removal of the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levies (PRSL) on petrol, diesel, and LPG for two months.

Amid the conversation of a possible reduction in transport fares due to the latest decision, GPRTU says nothing of that sort will happen.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, Godfred Abulbire Adogma who is the General Secretary for GPRTU stressed that the removal of the levies is not significant.

He noted that there will be no reduction in transport fares.

“….we think, for now, the margin they are going to reduce per litre which has not been removed completely but just for two months to us, is not all that significant. So right now, the 16 pesewas reduction in the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levies will not create any more impact to us than we expected and that will not cause us to reduce any lorry fare,” Mr. Adogma shared.

The levies have been removed by NPA for two months to cushion consumers following the consistent increases of crude oil on the international market.

Government is being urged to do more on the reduction of levies to make petroleum products more affordable to drivers.

