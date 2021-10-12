We'll storm Parliament and wound ourselves if you attempt to reject anti-LGBTQI Bill —Dormaahene warns MPs

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II has sent a strong warning to Parlimant not to play jest with the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill currently before the House.

He said any attempt to reject the anti-LGBTQI Bill will be resisted at all cost.

The Omanhene has threatened to storm Parliament with over 10,000 Ghanaians to ensure MPs pass the LGBTQ+ bill.

“I feel sadden by what I heard yesterday. It is like some educated are now becoming backward thinkers. I heard some people are against the Anti LGBQT+ Bill. I want the Parliamentarians to listen and listen good. It would not be good for all of us because I’ll storm Parliament with 10,000 people. I want Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin, not him alone but Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Haruna Iddrisu. I want them to know that it’s not a few people that are supporting Sam George over the bill but Chiefs in this country are strongly behind Him.

“Pastors and majority of Ghanaians are against the LGBQT+, saying man cannot marry man and woman cannot marry woman because how can they give birth and multiply in the world. I would have allowed them to marry If I was Nana Akufo-Addo but with a condition that if they will be killed if they fail to give birth within a year,” Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II said this when speaking after a communal labor organised by him.

The Chief has described the group of lawyers and academicians who are opposing the anti-LGBTQI Bill as educated backward thinkers.

The Chief said the values in Ghana are paramount, and they the chiefs support fully the passing of the bill.

He further advised the speaker, Alban Sumani Bagbin, the majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu and the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu to rally behind Sam George to push the bill into effect because that is what Ghanaians want.

The chief who is also a High Court judge warns that there will be a rambo-style show down in Parliament if they attempt to reject the bill.

“I am very saddened to hear that some so called learned professors have risen to oppose the ANTI-LGBTQ bill. They claim they have schooled but are actually backward thinkers. Parliament, listen and listen carefully, don’t make any attempt to reject this bill. If you try to reject the bill, we will storm there, we push ourselves there, in fact, we will hurt ourselves in any attempt to reject this bill. If Bagbin is listening to me now, also Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu and Haruna Iddrisu, arise and let this bill be passed, this is what Ghanaians want,” he said.