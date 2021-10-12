ModernGhana logo
Gender Ministry condemns "barbaric" teacher for sodomising 19 students of Kulpi JHS

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has condemned the teacher who allegedly sodomised 19 students of the Kulpi Junior High School (JHS) in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, Natomah Otabel.

A statement on Monday October 11 said “the Ministry on behalf of the people of Ghana condemns this cruel act of the teacher named Nantomah Musah Otabel. This barbaric act must not continue in this 21st century where we are all aiming at eliminating sexual abuse and domestic violence in the country.

“We commend the boldness of all affected boys in reporting the alleged abuse. It is however good to note that the perpetrator has been charged and remanded for defiling and having unnatural carnal knowledge of the pupils.”

The suspect has been remanded by the Salaga Magistrate Court.

Natomah Otabel was remanded into police custody after he was arraigned before the Court on Thursday, September 30.

He is to reappear on Wednesday, October 13.

According to police, the accused will be charged with defilement and unnatural canal knowledge.

Nine pupils initially accused the teacher of the crime but seven more later came out to also accuse him of sodomising them.

As of Thursday last week, 19 pupils had accused Natomah Otabel of the crime.

The children together with their parents were issued police medical forms to go to the Salaga Government Hospital for medical examination.

They were later referred to Tamale for the examinations.

According to the families of the victims, the Salaga hospital was unable to run the necessary tests, hence the referral.

