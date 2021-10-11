ModernGhana logo
11.10.2021

Am disappointed in the MP who claim there'll be financial implication if LGBTQ+ Bill is passed — Prof Gyampo

Secretary of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Ransford Gyampo says there will be no financial implications on the country if LGBTQ+ Bill is passed in order.

His comment comes in the wake of concerns by the MP for Asante Akim Central Kwame Anyinadu Antwi who doubles as the Chairman of the Constitution, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs that the LGBTQ+ Bill will cause financial implications to the country.

Professor Gyampo said, to be able to formulate and put into action any new law, monies must be expended.

Speaking on Asante Akim Konongo based Kings Radio's Royal Breakfast Show with Mr Kingsley Owusu Brobbey the host, Prof. Gyampo said the moral fibre of the African Continent is polygamy, a reason many whites do not support the legislation of it in their country.

"The theoretical explanations of the stages of democracy begins with authoritarianism regime which supports no human right, but transitional democracy enjoys political right which this country enjoys", he said

Professor Ransford Gyampo however emphasized that he may be much disappointed to hear such comments from a member of Parliament.

