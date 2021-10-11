NSS vows to go after persons who promise to change postings for money

Listen to article

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) says it has launched a full-scale investigation into activities of people re-posting National Service candidates and taking monies from them.

The Service says currently no one has been arrested.

Information from the security services, however, points to the fact that there are people who are involved in these dubious acts, the Director of Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Esaah, made this revelation on 3FM's Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Monday.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) said a total of 81,081 graduates have been posted.

The postings for the 2021/2022 service to all sectors of the economy have been released with worries, however, to do with the suspected fraud.

Personnel are expected to begin their services across the country from Monday, October 11.

Mr Esaah explained that the Service would deal ruthlessly with anyone caught involved in the act.

He noted that such people lure their victims with the assurance of changing their posting slots to preferred destinations and charged them exorbitant fees.

Enumerating the kind of people who qualify for change in postings, Mr. Esaah said Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women, married couples who live far away from each other as a result of the posting and those whose original institutions have rejected them.

He said such people would have a change in their posting and this should be done at the head office or regional and district offices of the Scheme.

