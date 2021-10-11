I never said LGBTQ approval will make Ghana a Muslim country — Catholic Bishop

Listen to article

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference is asking Ghanaians to treat with contempt media reports attributed to him that Ghana risked becoming a Muslim country if LGBTQI+ is allowed.

He said the media reportage is false.

“I wish to state categorically and for the avoidance of doubt, that the statement attributed to me is false and do not in anyway reflect the actual content of the conversation which has to do with the Church’s support for the Bill,” he demanded in a press statement issued on Monday, October 11.

