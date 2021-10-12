Our girls need to be taught safe internet usage — MTN’s Ebenezer Terkpeh

Listen to article

The Education Portfolio Advisor for MTN Foundation, Ebenezer Terkpeh has underscored the need for young girls to be shepherded in the fast-growing digital world.

He said as efforts are geared towards achieving that goal they must also be made to know what material or content is useful.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of the celebration of International Girls’ Day at Korley Klottey in Accra, Mr. Terkpeh noted that girls must use the things they learn in Information Communication Technology for the good of society and themselves.

“Safe internet usage is something that we want to stress, that when they go out there, it is not everything that is clickable, they should think twice before they click.

“So we want them to take advantage of only the useful materials on the internet and they must be guided by what they also take in, because whatever you take in makes you,” he stressed.

Mr. Terkpeh announced that MTN’s Bright scholarship for tertiary institutions gave special preferences to girls and persons with disabilities, encouraging them to take advantage of it.

“We noticed that in the technology space and ICT, we don’t have many girls, so with the little push, we give them the place, I mean they secure the scholarship,” he said.

The Korle Klottey celebration, which took place at the Osu Presby church, brought together representatives of all schools in the circuit under the theme, “Digitization.”

Some second cycle girls were awarded for their exceptional performances in mathematics. Their teachers in charge of Girls Guide were also awarded for their commitment and dedication.

The educational Directorate expressed gratitude to MTN Foundation for sponsoring the event.