11.10.2021 Education

NDC's Opare Addo calls for national dialogue on education in Ghana

NDC's Opare Addo calls for national dialogue on education in Ghana
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has called for a national dialogue on education devoid of partisanship.

Speaking to Omanhene Kwabena Asante of Adom TV Monday, the NDC scribe noted that Ghana has a challenge with education and the earlier they come together to discuss it dispassionately the better it will be for the country.

“We need to have a stakeholder’s forum for us all to sit down as a country and discuss this issue well.

“Because, basic education is in distress, serious distress, for two years there has not been any curriculum. JHS, they have changed the curriculum but the training needed by the teachers to teach from the new one has not been organized, so how will they even teach from the new curriculum.

“They have sent the curriculum but have not trained the teachers, so how do they expect the teachers to teach from it, we need a national dialogue on education.

“You know my fear, in the next 10-15 years, if you are sick and you go to the hospital, the doctor who will take care of you will not be good because we all know the challenges facing them today,” he stated.

Mr. Opare Addo was sharing his opinion on a statement released by the Ministry of Education postponing the re-opening date for SHS students who were supposed to resume school today.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

