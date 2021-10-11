ModernGhana logo
11.10.2021 Social News

Suspected broad daylight car snatcher escapes mob attack

The timely intervention of a Police Patrol team saved a suspected car snatcher identified as Nana Agyemang from a mob attack.

He was nearly lynched for allegedly snatching a vehicle from a military officer in broad daylight on Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred at Akyem-Tafo in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the victim, Sargent Eric Okyere Agyapong, a physical training instructor of the Northern Military Command Headquarters, Tamale currently on attachment at the Army recruit training school Shai Hills at about 1:40 pm Sunday, October 10, 2021, visited his wife and children at Akyem Tafo.

The reports said his car however developed mechanical fault hence drove his wife's Hyundai Elantra saloon car with registration number ER-490-21 with the wife on board to search for a mechanic to pick home to fix the car for him.

The couple met the suspect at a mechanic shop and engaged him in a conversation, the suspect however suddenly jumped into the car of the couple and sped off.

The angry military officer then hired a taxi to chase the suspect.

The suspect who was speeding crashed into another vehicle upon reaching the Suhyen to the Jumapo stretch of Bunso to Koforidua highway.

The military officer raised an alarm which the youth in the area together with police at a nearby checkpoint came to the scene but the suspect alleged to possess 'juju' powers resisted arrest.

The suspect was pepper-sprayed several times and beaten before he was overpowered and arrested and sent to the Jumapo Police station.

He was later taken to the Regional MTTD at the Police Headquarters, Koforidua.

The Akyem Tafo District Police command led by ASP Fred Kpetigo went to Regional Police headquarters, Koforidua, and met the suspect in handcuffs at the RMTTU charge office with a swollen face.

The suspect has since been moved to Akyem Tafo District Police Command.

He is currently in police custody assisting investigation while the partly damaged stolen car has been towed to the Regional Police Headquarters.

---DGN online

