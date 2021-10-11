UPSA student arrested for threatening to kill all family members with pistol

A level 400 BSc. Accounting student of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Benjamin Betihene, who threatened to kill all his family members with a pistol, has been nabbed by the police at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

According to the police, the suspect, who was bare-chested, was seen on the last floor of his family house with a black pistol threatening to kill his family members who managed to escape from the house.

Benjamin removed the magazine and dropped the pistol on the ground after the police fired a warning shot.

He, however, refused to descend initially, but later came down after one of his brothers persuaded him.

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, indicated that the police is investigating a case of possession of firearms without lawful authority.

“The Akim-Oda District Police Command is investigating a case of the possession of firearms without authority. Police had information about a man armed with a pistol in a storey-building in the Oda town threatening to shoot people. He has threatened to kill all his family members present in the house.”

“So, the family members left the house and called for help. When the police came in, he did not want to come down from the building until his brother came and persuaded him. He was later restrained and sent to the Police station”, he added.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh also noted that police preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect has a history of mental health issues.

