C/R: We will continue to support you till eternity — Effutu constituents praise Afenyo-Markin

Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been praised by his constituents for his tremendous effort in raising the image of Effutu on the World map.

They have pledged to support him till eternity.

According to the constituents, the MP since the assumption of power has contributed a lot to the development of the constituency and the district at large.

Interacting with the reporter ahead of the ECOWAS summit slated for this week, the constituents who could not hide their joy emphasised the MP need commendation for his relentless effort in the development of the area.

ECOWAS parliament is expected to hold its summit again in Effutu after a successful maiden one held earlier this year in the constituency.

The summit attracted many international and local dignitaries to Effutu, an event many described as an advantage to the economic development of the area as it also improve tourism.

Meanwhile, some traditional leaders have also commended the MP's preparations spearheaded ahead of the summit, especially with the beautification of the Winneba roundabout and other public places.