ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.10.2021 Social News

C/R: We will continue to support you till eternity — Effutu constituents praise Afenyo-Markin

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
Effutu constituents at a keep fit exercise ahead of the summit this week
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Effutu constituents at a keep fit exercise ahead of the summit this week

Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been praised by his constituents for his tremendous effort in raising the image of Effutu on the World map.

They have pledged to support him till eternity.

According to the constituents, the MP since the assumption of power has contributed a lot to the development of the constituency and the district at large.

Interacting with the reporter ahead of the ECOWAS summit slated for this week, the constituents who could not hide their joy emphasised the MP need commendation for his relentless effort in the development of the area.

ECOWAS parliament is expected to hold its summit again in Effutu after a successful maiden one held earlier this year in the constituency.

The summit attracted many international and local dignitaries to Effutu, an event many described as an advantage to the economic development of the area as it also improve tourism.

Meanwhile, some traditional leaders have also commended the MP's preparations spearheaded ahead of the summit, especially with the beautification of the Winneba roundabout and other public places.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Police search for victims of New Achiase canoe disaster
11.10.2021 | Social News
Suspected broad daylight car snatcher escapes mob attack
11.10.2021 | Social News
UPSA student arrested for threatening to kill all family members with pistol
11.10.2021 | Social News
Expedite investigation into burning of Nhyinahin SHS building by final year students – GES to Police
11.10.2021 | Social News
Man kills neighbour with arrow over alleged attempt to poison him
11.10.2021 | Social News
C/R: Police investigate death of Abura Dunkwa government Hospital staff
11.10.2021 | Social News
COA calls for proactive measures to protect young girls online
11.10.2021 | Social News
We need to educate Roman Fathers on effect of sexual abuse – Rev Father Larweh
11.10.2021 | Social News
V/R: Police arrest three persons attempting to sell dead body
11.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line