Our intervention minimized destruction by final year SHS students – Police

The Police says its engagements with final year students and school authorities have reduced the destruction of school property and other acts of vandalism in various Senior High Schools across the country.

“We are delighted this intervention yielded the expected outcome as most final year students desisted from causing harm or destroying school properties,” the Police Service said in a statement.

Some final year students in Senior High Schools have marked the completion of their final examinations with the destruction of school property and other acts of vandalism.

In a bid to curb such incidents, the Police Service introduced what it called the Proactive Prevention Policing Strategy, which saw the Service engaging with final year students and school authorities in various Senior High schools.

The interactions, according to the Service, focused on the need for students to “uphold the law and the rules and regulations of their schools.”

It also highlighted the criminal implications of such behavior and the dire consequences that offenders could face and the implications for their future

On the isolated case of an inferno razing down a dormitory at Nyinahin Senior High School at Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, the Police Service said preliminary investigations have established that most final year students had checked out of the school, and the remaining students were at a prayer session on the day of the destruction.

“Further investigations are being undertaken to determine the actual cause of the inferno,” the statement added.

---citinews