ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.10.2021 Social News

Don’t be pressured by what you see on social media, it’s all hyped – DDT advises youth

By Reporter
Don’t be pressured by what you see on social media, it’s all hyped – DDT advises youth
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Social media has become the latest platform for people to exhibit their flashy and luxurious lifestyle which the majority are fake as most of these pleasures are borrowed just to hit likes and followers.

This act is basically putting a lot of young people under pressure especially females to the extent of some engaging in some illegal means just to get to that standard.

The music producer cum songwriter, Elijah Nortey Thompson (DDT), has thrown caution to the youths not to live life according to what they see on social media for their own good.

According to him, some of the things exhibited on social media in a bid to look ‘perfect’ are not real.

He advised that resources should be invested in something profitable rather than temporal pleasure. "spending too much time on social media and believing everything one sees on the various platforms can be harmful", he said.

Rendering the piece of advice in a chat, he wrote: “In this age and time of intense pressure especially From Social media. Find the time to Log off. Have REAL life connections. Don’t feel pressured by the many lies you see, your worries are easier than that of many you may admire. Hang in there and be patient with yourself."

He further urged people to be patient with themselves as all hope is not lost regardless of whatever one is going through.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: We will continue to support you till eternity — Effutu constituents praise Afenyo-Markin
11.10.2021 | Social News
Expedite investigation into burning of Nhyinahin SHS building by final year students – GES to Police
11.10.2021 | Social News
Man kills neighbour with arrow over alleged attempt to poison him
11.10.2021 | Social News
C/R: Police investigate death of Abura Dunkwa government Hospital staff
11.10.2021 | Social News
COA calls for proactive measures to protect young girls online
11.10.2021 | Social News
We need to educate Roman Fathers on effect of sexual abuse – Rev Father Larweh
11.10.2021 | Social News
V/R: Police arrest three persons attempting to sell dead body
11.10.2021 | Social News
Staff of Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital hangs in his room
11.10.2021 | Social News
We have a special package for people with disabilities - Australian High Commissioner reveals
11.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line