11.10.2021 General News

Engineers charged to choose professionalism over profit – Engr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera

By Samuel Obeng
A Land Surveyor and Geological Engineer at the University of Cape Coast, Engr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera, has charged engineers in the country to place professionalism over profit.

Speaking at the Western and Central Regional induction ceremony of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, the chairman for the occasion indicated that, the short life span of some engineering projects in the country is denting the image of the aristocratic profession.

Engr. Dr. Gyamera further hinted that the engineering profession must be devoid of intimidation, fear and panic.

He said, some engineers either walk out of projects or perform poorly on projects due to political and or financial intimidation.

He therefore recommended that whiles we tap into the quality services of licensed engineers, engineers should be given space to operate effectively.

For his part, the immediate past president of the Institute of Engineers and Technology, Emmanuel Kwesi Boadu admonished the newly inducted engineers to maintain the standards in the profession.

He said the influx of accidents during and after an engineering project must be curtailed to protect the image of the enviable industry and secure the confidence and trust people have in the engineering profession.

Engr. Boadu advised the inductees to seek counsel from experienced engineers before, during and after they have embarked on a project.

In total, the Institute of Engineering and Technology Ghana - Western and Central Regions, inducted 40 engineers into the institution.

