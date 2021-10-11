Dr Rock wins big at 5star Channel Awards 2021

Listen to article

Multiple award winner and the energetic sports presenter, Desmond Agyemang, widely known as Dr Rock made history last night at the maiden edition of 5star Channel Awards as he, for the first time won double at the event.

Dr Rock who works with Best 90.5fm in Bogoso a town in the Western Region was crown ‘National Sports Show Presenter of the Year’ and "Sports Show Host of the Year" (Western & Western North Region).

The ‘Pa 2 Pa‘ host who has been working with the Orange Family (Best FM) for some years now, was presented with the award during the ceremony at the Paloma Hotel Accra last night after he beat K. Gee of Oman FM, Summer of Angel FM, Lord Eben of Rejoice FM and Francis Anapey of Rich FM in that category.

The awards programme is a platform created to acknowledge the hard work and achievements of excellent media personalities who have contributed extensively to developing the Ghanaian media terrain.

The awards gala saw lots of media personalities honoured for excelling in their respective broadcasting fields.

This year’s edition was the maiden (first edition) being organised by 5star Media.