3 grabbed for attempting to sell dead body to Jujuman In Volta Region

Three persons are in the grips of the Volta Regional Police Command for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old man and attempting to sell his body to a fetish priest.

Names of the suspects are Kalefe Korku, age 42, Afedo Kpotor, age 21, and Ametoke Sitsofe, age 27.

Information available to this portal indicates that the suspects told the fetish priest at Agbozume in the Volta Region that they had a dead body they were selling, so he should assist them get a buyer.

Police got hint of the move and feigned interest to buy the body with an offer of GH¢7,000.

They both agreed to meet the suspects at Agavedzi near a lagoon to receive the dead body.

However, the suspects appeared and upon seeing the police, they abandoned the dead body and took to their heels.

They were, however, given a hot chase by the police and arrested them at their various hideouts at Agavedzi, Agbozume and Adina.

Meanwhile, the dead body, identified as that of Albert Anyinado, has been deposited at Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue, awaiting autopsy.

The suspects are in custody assisting in investigations.

---DGN online