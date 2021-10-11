Sanatu Zambang holds media usage workshop for persons in the informal sector

Listen to article

Sanatu Zambang on Friday 1st October, 2021 held a media usage workshop for persons in the informal sector on how they can use their smartphones to grow their business with support from Herpol.

Zakaria Abdul Hakeem, the programs manager for Sanatu Zambang spoke on the importance of networking both on social media and attending events.

According to him, networking both online and offline will help them sell their product and get new clients.

In addition, Mr. Hakeem also called on them to place value on their work as well as respect their work. This he said will let other people respect their craft and the work they do.

The second speaker for the program was the News Editor for Sanatu Zambang, Rahamatu-Lahi Zakaria who talked on the relevance of telling personal stories to create their image on social media platforms.

She also took the opportunity to reiterate the importance of inviting the media to their programs. The media visibility she says will play an important role in promoting their business.

The sectors that benefited from this workshop included persons from hairdressing, weavers and garment both the apprentices and their masters. These skills persons were brought together by the northern regional head of the informal sector of National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), Madam Humaimatu Abdul Wahab.

Mrs. Humaimatu thanked the organizers of the workshop for stretching their hands to help persons in the informal sector. As the head of the sector, she called on for more collaborations between the Sanatu Zambang and her outfit to help persons in the informal sector grow their business.