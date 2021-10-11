MD of GIHOC’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s daughter ?

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that Kwabena Jumah, son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana has tied the knot with the third daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo.

The private traditional marriage took place at the Presidential Villa at Jubilee House on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with a couple of family members and close allies of both families in attendance.

A video circulating on social media showed President Akufo-Addo with microphone asking his daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo whether she agrees to be the wife of the groom.

In a lovely and interesting manner, the daughter responded in the affirmative, attracting applause from the gathering.

In another picture, the President was seen in a group photograph with Maxwell Kofi Jumah and family.

The beautiful ceremony was crowned with a celebration as the President was seen on the dance floor with his daughter exhibiting their dancing skills, with the groom also paired up with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo in showing his dancing skills.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia were also in attendance as they were seen on the dance floor.

---Daily Guide