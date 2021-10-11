ModernGhana logo
11.10.2021 Social News

Ashanti Region: Two men in their 80s butchered to death by young man at Wawase

Two elderly men in their 80s have died after a young man inflicted cutlass wounds on them at Wawase in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased have been identified as 84-year old Kwabena Adu Agyei and 85-year old Kwame Kwakye.

They were rushed to the Ankaase Methodist Hospital where Kwabena Adu Agyei died on Saturday, October 9, 2021, while the other victim Kwame Kwakye also died the following day, Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The suspect, who sustained injuries after he was allegedly beaten by an angry mob is also on admission at the same hospital under police guard.

Mampongteng District Police Crime Officer, DSP Gilbert Yaw Kugblenu confirmed the incident to Citi News.

He added that investigations have been commenced into the case to ascertain why the young man took that action.

“The young man just entered the room of these two old men and inflicted cutlass wounds on them. They were both rushed to a hospital in Ankaase including the young man himself because before the youth in the area were able to disarm him, he also suffered some injuries.
“The 84-year-old man passed away that same day and the other one also died on Sunday, October 10, 2021, but as to why the young man butchered them, our investigations haven’t revealed that yet,” he stated.

---citinews

