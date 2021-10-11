ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.10.2021 Social News

2nd person who fell off 3rd-tier of Pokuase Interchange to the ground dies – Police

2nd person who fell off 3rd-tier of Pokuase Interchange to the ground dies – Police
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A young man who sustained injuries after falling from the third tier level of the Pokuase interchange on Saturday has been confirmed dead.

Two young men who were riding a motorcycle on the Awoshie section of the Pokuase interchange on Saturday, October 9, 2021, fell onto the pavement on the ground leading to the death of one on the spot, while the other was rushed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital after sustaining injuries.

Eyewitnesses say the two young men who were on an unregistered motorbike from the Awoshie section fell onto the pavement.

They say the injured was rushed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital, while the body of the deceased was deposited at the morgue.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP, Juliana Obeng confirmed the death of the injured person.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that these two persons, a pillion rider and a rider were on an unregistered motorbike from Awoshie heading towards the Accra direction in the outer lane, and upon reaching a spot on the interchange, the rider lost control and both of them fell from the interchange with one dying on the spot.”

“The other who survived was rushed to the hospital with injuries but also passed on Sunday, October 10, 2021.”

DSP Juliana Obeng also added that the police is yet to identify the families of the victims.

She thus urged persons who haven’t seen their relatives or friends within the period to visit the Pokuase District Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service to make an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, contractors of the Pokuase Interchange project have threatened to ensure that motorists who cause any damage on the interchange pay for the cost of repair.

Already, some unknown persons have stolen some crash barriers from the project site.

According to him, no one will be spared for causing damage to anything on site.

“I want to urge the drivers who ply the project to drive carefully when using it because anything they do to cause damage or damages to the project, I'm trusting that we will let the police and the law enforcers chase them for repayments.”

“So for them not to actually be in that position drive carefully and observe all the other road signs.”

---citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Residents lament flooding in Ofankor
11.10.2021 | Social News
One month traffic interruption at Darkuman over GRIDCo maintenance work begins today
11.10.2021 | Social News
Ashanti Region: Two men in their 80s butchered to death by young man at Wawase
11.10.2021 | Social News
90% of MPs or unanimously will vote for anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro MP
11.10.2021 | Social News
UG UTAG will strike alone if dissatisfied with what they sign for us – Gyampo
11.10.2021 | Social News
Manage your expectation, IGP cannot defeat crime alone — Adib Saani
11.10.2021 | Social News
Students involved in torching of Nyinahin SHS must be severely punished - Chief
11.10.2021 | Social News
KNUST police probe death of two siblings found in swimming pool
11.10.2021 | Social News
You need personal hygiene to qualify for marriage, maintain what attracted you both — Catholic Priest
10.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line