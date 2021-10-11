2nd person who fell off 3rd-tier of Pokuase Interchange to the ground dies – Police

A young man who sustained injuries after falling from the third tier level of the Pokuase interchange on Saturday has been confirmed dead.

Two young men who were riding a motorcycle on the Awoshie section of the Pokuase interchange on Saturday, October 9, 2021, fell onto the pavement on the ground leading to the death of one on the spot, while the other was rushed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital after sustaining injuries.

Eyewitnesses say the two young men who were on an unregistered motorbike from the Awoshie section fell onto the pavement.

They say the injured was rushed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital, while the body of the deceased was deposited at the morgue.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP, Juliana Obeng confirmed the death of the injured person.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that these two persons, a pillion rider and a rider were on an unregistered motorbike from Awoshie heading towards the Accra direction in the outer lane, and upon reaching a spot on the interchange, the rider lost control and both of them fell from the interchange with one dying on the spot.”

“The other who survived was rushed to the hospital with injuries but also passed on Sunday, October 10, 2021.”

DSP Juliana Obeng also added that the police is yet to identify the families of the victims.

She thus urged persons who haven’t seen their relatives or friends within the period to visit the Pokuase District Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service to make an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, contractors of the Pokuase Interchange project have threatened to ensure that motorists who cause any damage on the interchange pay for the cost of repair.

Already, some unknown persons have stolen some crash barriers from the project site.

According to him, no one will be spared for causing damage to anything on site.

“I want to urge the drivers who ply the project to drive carefully when using it because anything they do to cause damage or damages to the project, I'm trusting that we will let the police and the law enforcers chase them for repayments.”

“So for them not to actually be in that position drive carefully and observe all the other road signs.”

---citinews