11.10.2021 Social News

Manage your expectation, IGP cannot defeat crime alone — Adib Saani

Mr. Adib Saani
Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Mr. Adib Saani says the effective collaboration between citizens and the police is key in curbing crime in the country.

He said this after Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was sworn in as substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President Nana Akufo Addo on Friday after months of acting for the position.

In a brief statement, Adib Saani said, the bold steps taken by the IGP to curb crime in the country "goes without saying that, he cannot fight this war alone."

According to him, citizens participation in security is of great essence in the fight against crime in the country.

"Citizens participation in security is very important as it engenders inclusiveness and creates a toxic environment for criminals," he stated.

There's been high rate of criminal activities across the country including broad daylight robberies raising security concerns in recent times.

"Unfortunately, a lot of Ghanaians think that ensuring security is the responsibility of only the men and women in uniform. But we have a role to play," he added.

According to the security analyst, citizens should consider security as a patriotic duty to cooperate with the police and share information.

"We should make it a patriotic duty to cooperate with the police and share information. Most intelligence gathered is usually from civilian sources. Any IGP will be impotent without our contribution," he stressed.

As part of ensuring the participation of citizens, Saani Adib, said collaboration with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in public education on security issues is imperative.

"The police should collaborate with CSOs to embark on educational campaigns nationwide. The people deserve to know the truth about crime statistics and be taken through personal security briefings as well," the statement emphasised.

Simon Agbovi
