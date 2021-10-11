Kissi Agyebeng goes to Court on Monday for Mahama Ayariga’s tax evasion case

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng will be in court on Monday, October 11, 2021, for the first time since he commenced work on Monday, August 9, 2021, as the new SP.

Mr. Agyebeng will be at the Financial Court 2 for the tax evasion case against the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mr. Mahama Ayariga.

The former Special Prosecutor, Martin A.B.K Amidu dragged the MP to court during his time at the Office of the Special Prosecutor on two different issues.

The MP was accused of breaching procurement processes in the purchase of some ambulances for his constituency and tax evasion in the importation of some “luxurious” vehicles.

Although he stood trial then together with six others, Mr. Mahama Ayariga was later acquitted and discharged on Friday, May 7.

Justice Afia Serwaah Asare-Botwe who president over the case at the Accra High Court acquitted and discharged all seven after it upheld a submission of no case filed by the defence lawyers.

With a new Special Prosecutor in office, the case has been reopened and trial will resume tomorrow.

The Bawku Central MP stands accused of abusing his office after clearing three Toyota V8 vehicles without paying tax.

In addition, he is sued for the illegal transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana to Dubai without having the required license to undertake such transaction.

The Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng will be present at the Financial Court 2 tomorrow for the case.