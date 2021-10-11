Students involved in torching of Nyinahin SHS must be severely punished - Chief

The Chief of Nyinahin, Nana Amampine Twum Boateng II is calling for severe punishment for students involved in the torching of some blocks of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School.

As reported by Modernghana News on Friday, some final year students yet to be identified set some structures of the school on fire including the boys dormitory.

According to reports gathered, the students were angry with school authorities over refusal to allow them to cheat in the just-ended WASSCE.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, Nana Amampine Twum Boateng II who is Chief of Nyinahin has expressed disappointment in the action of the students.

He insists that laws are there for a reason and hence all those who will be found culpable must be severely punished.

“How can you rely on leaked questions to pass your exams? Teachers are paid to teach and you as students have to revise your notes and do all that you need to do to pass the exams.

“You don’t say because you are not happy with the exams you have to take the law into your own hands. There are laws in the society that govern us. We need to get to the roots of this and those who are found culpable must be severely punished,” Nana Amampine Twum Boateng II said.

The Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School fire left everything in the boys’ dormitory block A completely destroyed.