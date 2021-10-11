ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.10.2021 Social News

Students involved in torching of Nyinahin SHS must be severely punished - Chief

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Students involved in torching of Nyinahin SHS must be severely punished - Chief
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Chief of Nyinahin, Nana Amampine Twum Boateng II is calling for severe punishment for students involved in the torching of some blocks of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School.

As reported by Modernghana News on Friday, some final year students yet to be identified set some structures of the school on fire including the boys dormitory.

According to reports gathered, the students were angry with school authorities over refusal to allow them to cheat in the just-ended WASSCE.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, Nana Amampine Twum Boateng II who is Chief of Nyinahin has expressed disappointment in the action of the students.

He insists that laws are there for a reason and hence all those who will be found culpable must be severely punished.

“How can you rely on leaked questions to pass your exams? Teachers are paid to teach and you as students have to revise your notes and do all that you need to do to pass the exams.

“You don’t say because you are not happy with the exams you have to take the law into your own hands. There are laws in the society that govern us. We need to get to the roots of this and those who are found culpable must be severely punished,” Nana Amampine Twum Boateng II said.

The Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School fire left everything in the boys’ dormitory block A completely destroyed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
KNUST police probe death of two siblings found in swimming pool
11.10.2021 | Social News
You need personal hygiene to qualify for marriage, maintain what attracted you both — Catholic Priest
10.10.2021 | Social News
The Gypsy King rules again in Sunday's epic boxing thriller
10.10.2021 | Social News
Man commits suicide after setting house ablaze at Kpone
10.10.2021 | Social News
Anti-gay bill necessary to check unwarranted desire by LGBTQ people to display public affection
11.10.2021 | Social News
Fate of three Volta MDCE nominees hang in the balance as two others await second chance approval
10.10.2021 | Social News
God likes those who obey Him than those spending hours praying — Rev. Boateng Bempah
10.10.2021 | Social News
‘Don’t Import American LGBTQ values into Ghana” — Sam George on CNN
10.10.2021 | Social News
Angry chief wants student destroyers punished over Nyinahin SHS suspected arson
10.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line