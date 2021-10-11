KNUST police probe death of two siblings found in swimming pool

The KNUST police have begun investigations into the death of two siblings whose bodies were found floating in an abandoned swimming pool at Appiadu New site in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased have been identified as three-year-old Belinda Idan and Olivia Konadu Idan who is one year and eight months old.

The father of the deceased minors, a 28-year-old Abadu Idan, a steel bender, was said to be having a nap with the children on October 6, 2021, but could not find them when he woke up.

He later found the children floating in the abandoned swimming pool during a search in the house.

Police officers were dispatched to the house and found the lifeless bodies of the kids after the Assembly Member for Appiadu Kokoben lodged a complaint.

The bodies of the minors have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, awaiting autopsy.

KNUST District Police Commander, Superintendent, Frederick Hammond told Citi News that they are investigating the incident.

“Someone just woke up and found his children in the swimming pool. So he just went and picked them from the pool and because it's on unnatural death, it becomes an inquest and the police have to get involved to ascertain the cause of death. Though inspection of the bodies, didn't show any marks on them to suggest any foul play, the police have started investigations into it.”

