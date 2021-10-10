Man commits suicide after setting house ablaze at Kpone

A bone-chilling incident occurred at Kpone in the Kpone-Katamansu Municipality of Greater Accra region when a man believed to be in his thirties set his house ablaze and committed suicide.

The man has been identified only as Tetteh who eyewitnesses said he set his semi-permanent house on fire and walked away.

It was gathered after the house was burnt to ashes that, Tetteh turned his rage on himself as he used a nylon rope to commit suicide at his backyard.

His body was discovered dangling from a tree behind the house.

Janet Nortey Norkor, niece of the deceased, said Saturday at about 10pm she went to buy bread in the neighbourhood when she heard unusual noise emanating from the room of his uncle.

“Few minutes later I saw his house on fire when I quickly rushed to our house and raised an alarm about the burning and everyone came out and saw the place on fire.

Another relative said she was not shocked because he was always seen fuming and engaging in needless accusations and threats.

Giving an account of the incident to DGN Online, another resident said they saw the man coming out of the room while a thick smoke was billowing from the house.

The resident who noted that the deceased did not leave behind a suicide note, added that Tetteh was living alone since he was in loggerheads with his relation around.

According to her, they later saw the young man hanging on a tree at the back of the house just after quenching the fire.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Herbert Sosu, Crime Officer of the Kpone District Police, said that they have launched investigations to establish the root cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the remains of the young man had been deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue.

