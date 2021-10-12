ModernGhana logo
Send ritual killers to firing squad to deter others — Chief Imam

Listen to article

Chief Imam of Achiase, a town along the Kumasi-Barrekese road in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti Region, Imam Ahmed Adams Antwi has said persons found guilty of ritual murders should be sent to the firing squad to deter others from committing same.

Speaking to this reporter over the rising cases of ritual murders in the country, Imam Antwi urged government to use a radical approach to deal with such persons in society.

"Government needs to find solutions to curb the menace, and I suggest, firing squad can be the best option to make the deal," the Muslim scholar hinted.

The Chief Imam cited that the Koran and Bible which frowns on killings further stated that those who kill with the sword die by the sword.

According to him, this will avoid the situation where criminals take advantage of the compromised justice system to be set free by the court.

Buttressing his point, he stated that some Islamic countries have initiated laws that deal instantly with murderers unlike in this country where the case can drag for years whiles the family of the deceased continue to suffer the pains.

