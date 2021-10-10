Fate of three Volta MDCE nominees hang in the balance as two others await second chance approval

The fate of three rejected nominees for the position of Municipal and District Chief Executive (MDCE) in the Volta region hang in the balance.

This is after they failed to secure two-third majority of ballots in their confirmation polls and failing to get 50 percent of the votes.

They are; Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, re-nominated Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Anthony Avorgbedor, Ketu North Municipal re-nominated and Mr Prosper Patu Kofi, Akatsi North DCE newly nominated.

Mr Donkor garnered nine “Yes” votes representing 44.36 per cent out of 19 ballots cast with nine “No” votes and one rejected ballot, out of 18 votes, only seven voted in favour of Mr Patu representing 39 percent with eleven voting against him, while Mr Avorgbedor secured 25 out of the 55 votes cast, representing 46 percent.

The trio being part of the 18 nominated MDCEs for the region stand a chance of re-nomination by the President on reasonable grounds or may be withdrawn by the President.

Madam Emelia Amefa Adziamah, the only female nominee and a new entrant for the Agotime Ziope District and Mr Seth Kwashie Yormewu, Anloga District nominee, both failed to secure two-third majority votes but garnered more than 50 percent of votes cast, hence qualified for a second round of votes within ten days.

They both polled 12 “Yes” votes out of 22 votes, representing 54.5 and 21 “Yes” votes out of 41 votes, representing 51.2 percent respectively.

Mr Ernest Victor Appau, Ho West DCE, Mr Geoffrey Kodzo Badasu, Kpando MCE, Mr Divine Osborn Fenu Kwadzo, North Tongu DCE and Mr Godwin Dzadzawa Kwame, South Dayi DCE polled 100 percent of votes to be approved.

Mr James Etornam Flolu, Afadzato South DCE had 25 “Yes” votes out of 30 votes, representing 83.3 percent and five "No" votes representing 16.7 percent, Mr Moore Zonyrah, Central Tongu DCE polled 39 votes, representing 97.5 per cent, and a no vote and Mr Edmund Atta Kudjoh, North Dayi DCE polled 32 "Yes" representing 94.1 per cent and two rejected votes.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, Akatsi South MCE had 32 “Yes” votes representing 80 percent with one rejected ballot, whilst seven voted against him, Mr Divine Richard Komla Bosson, Ho MCE polled got 36 “Yes” votes and six “No” votes representing 85.7 and Mr Nobel Daniel Yao Awumey polled 17 “Yes” out 24 votes representing 70.8 percent with six "No" votes representing 25 per cent with one rejected vote.

The rest are; Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Keta MCE polling 23 “Yes” votes representing 71.8 percent, Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Ketu South MCE had 49 “Yes” votes out of 57 votes cast representing 86 percent with eight “No” votes and Mr Seth Kwasi Agbi, South Tongu DCE garnered 57 “Yes” votes and seven “No” votes.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister described the six days exercise throughout the region as successful adding that a report would be compiled and forwarded to the President.

GNA