ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.10.2021 Social News

Anti-LGBTQ+ bill needs fine-tuning to maximise protection of freedom, rights in our democracy – Nsawam-Adoagyir MP

Anti-LGBTQ+ bill needs fine-tuning to maximise protection of freedom, rights in our democracy – Nsawam-Adoagyir MP
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says the anti-LGBTQI+ bill before parliament in its current form, requires some changes to make it fit for purpose.

In a tweet, he said the fine-tuning will ensure that rights guaranteed by the country’s constitution are duly protected

“We need to fine-tune it to ensure that it maximizes the protection of rights and freedoms in consonance with democratic principles as we have practiced uninterrupted for over 3 decades,” he said.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh also expressed worry that the bill, which has generated huge controversy and dominated news headlines for several weeks, has assumed a political twist.

He said while he agrees that there is a need for a bill that protects Ghanaian values, the current bill falls short in doing so.

“It’s unfortunate the LGBTQ bill is being politicized. As the majority caucus in Parliament, we agree in principle that legislation that protects Ghanaian values in all areas of life must be supported. However the bill, as it is now, is defective,” he said.

About 20 members of Parliament have initiated processes to have a law passed to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and advocacy.

The bill, dubbed ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021,)’, has received widespread public support, with a section of the public condemning it and describing it as promoting hate.

The Christian Council and the Office of the National Chief Imam have already declared their support for the bill but some academics and civil groups have described the bill as one that intends of promote hate.

The comments by Mr. Annoah Dompreh comes at a time when a section of the public have begun questioning the silence of ruling government officials on the bill.

Most of the parliamentarians on record to be speaking publicly against the bill are members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who pushed through the private member’s bill alongside one NPP MP.

—citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fate of three Volta MDCE nominees hang in the balance as two others await second chance approval
10.10.2021 | Social News
God likes those who Him than those spend hours praying — Rev. Boateng Bempah
10.10.2021 | Social News
‘Don’t Import American LGBTQ values into Ghana” — Sam George on CNN
10.10.2021 | Social News
Angry chief wants student destroyers punished over Nyinahin SHS suspected arson
10.10.2021 | Social News
Motorists will pay for any damage when caught – says Pokuase Interchange contractors
10.10.2021 | Social News
What's Akoto Ampaw and his group gaining in pushing against anti-LGBTQ Bill ?— Suhuyini question motives
10.10.2021 | Social News
Anti-gay bill: Theology of compassion preached by Christ not being exhibited by the church - Prof. Prempeh 
10.10.2021 | Social News
“Pass a bill to criminalize adultery too” — social activist tells 'hypocrite' clergy, Parliament
09.10.2021 | Social News
Masjid Salaam mobilise signatures to push for anti-LGBTQ+ bill
09.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line