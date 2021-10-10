ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.10.2021 Health

Over 5.3million doses of vaccines received so far – GHS

Over 5.3million doses of vaccines received so far – GHS
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that a total of about 5.3 million doses of vaccines have been received so far to aid in the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19 in the country.

The country on Friday, October 8, 2021, took delivery of 1.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccines from the US government.

It was a donation from the US government through the COVAX facility to aid the country’s inoculation exercise.

The donation was in fulfillment of the US government's promise to the government of Ghana two weeks ago, when President Akufo-Addo was in the US.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, said the US is leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating global vaccine distribution.

She added that the donation will help protect Ghanaians from Covid-19.

The Programmes Manager of the expanded programme on immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsa Achiano, said as of October 7, 2021, Ghana had administered over 2.1 million doses of covid-19 vaccines to 1.3 million Ghanaians.

He added that the backlog of citizens yet to take their second jab has almost been cleared, and that the agenda to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians will be achieved.

“We have so far received a total of 5.3 doses of vaccines and we have done over 2.1 million doses.”

“As it stands now, about 1.3 million Ghanaians have received at least one shot and the exercise is going on well and we have also started clearing the backlog of persons with shot.”

—citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Malaria vaccine drive to begin across Africa with WHO support
10.10.2021 | Health
E/R: GHS cautions public over outbreak of Avian Influenza in Nsawam Adoagyiri
09.10.2021 | Health
Malaria vaccine: Vital addition to toolkit for preventing malaria but no magic bullet
08.10.2021 | Health
US donates 1.3million more COVID-19 vaccines to Ghana
08.10.2021 | Health
Over 227,900 Ghanaians blind – GHS
08.10.2021 | Health
Ghana receives additional 532,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines
07.10.2021 | Health
Cloth facemasks are less protective against COVID-19 — Health experts warn
04.10.2021 | Health
Mawuli Photography partners BCI Ghana to launch Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign
04.10.2021 | Health
Work on Ashanti Regional 250-bed hospital 90% complete
04.10.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line