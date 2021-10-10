E/R: One shot dead after robbers attack MoMo vendor

Listen to article

Suspected fully masked armed robbers have attacked a mobile money vendor at Ekye Amanfrom in Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

The incident which occurred on Saturday October 9,2021 resulted in the death of one person.

An eye witness told journalists that “ The robbers were on foot from the Ekye Market wearing face mask that covers their head to the neck, wielding daggers and AK47 invaded Samuel Agbozo Enterprise amidst gunshots ,destroyed his glass showcase took away the phones he had displayed for sale, took the mobile money cash.

“They also attacked a nearby provision shop and took away unspecified amount of money into their bags and absconded into the bush. It was like a movie because people were selling around but nobody could face them.”

This comes after mobile money agents have pleaded with authorities to deal with cases of fraud and attacks on them by armed robbers.

According to the agents, armed robbers have been attacking and killing them through guns and acid baths.

They also said some of their “customers sending mob attacks on us because they suspected us to be behind fraudulent activities, the police maltreating, handcuffing and wasting our time in cells over issues that Agents know nothing about.

“The Union is by this release calling on the major stakeholders namely the Telcos, Ghana Police Service, National Security, NIB, Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Ministry of the Interior and Parliament's Select Committee for Defense and Interior and all relevant authorities to launch an investigation into this rising national security concerns,” their statement said.

—3news