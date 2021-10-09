ModernGhana logo
09.10.2021 Social News

Masjid Salaam mobilise signatures to push for anti-LGBTQ+ bill

By King Saha Abdullah, Freelance Journalist
Masjid Salaam mobilise signatures to push for anti-LGBTQ+ bill
The leadership of Masjid Salaam at Ridge in Accra is mobilizing signatures to push for the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently before Parliament.

In a sermon dubbed, "Homosexuality and its Effects" the lead Imam, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Sahmudeen Bamba described the LGBTQ+ practice as an abominable act that should not be tolerated in Ghana.

In reference to the genesis of LGBTQ+ during Prophet Luut's era, he warned that the calamity that befell those who originated it could be revisited on the promoters of the act today.

Imam Sahmudeen Bamba commended the efforts of all the anti-LGBTQ+ crusaders including some Members of Parliament, the Christian and Muslim community.

He reaffirmed the leadership of Masjid Salaam's unconditional support to the fight against LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

Ghanaians in support of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill argue that the practice is immoral and foresee its dire consequences.

