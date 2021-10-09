Math and Science is the passport to many professions — Dr. James Kofi Kutsoati to students

Listen to article

Dr. James Kofi Kutsoati, Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Operations, Ghana Cocoa Board has underscored the need for youngsters to attach seriousness to the study of Mathematics and Science to be able to fit well into their future professions.

He said the area was the passport to many chosen careers and professions and that meant it was an integral part of one’s education and development.

He said this at the annual maths and science quiz competition organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Ghana and funded by the Bunyan Family under the theme: Resuscitating the interest of learners in the study of Mathematics and Science at the basic school level; the role of the teacher.

Dr. Kutsoati noted that taking keen interest in the subject areas at an early stage would help equip learners with the fundamental skills to navigate smoothly as they advance to higher levels in their academic endeavors.

He urged all to not pay heed to nay Sayers who discourage them in their academic pursuits but instead constantly strive to improve upon themselves and the knowledge acquired.

In line with the theme, he urged teachers to continue to play their crucial roles in delivering both theoretical and practical aspects of maths and science education.

“I encourage you to help these students appreciate into detail the practical aspects of what you teach them in class and how they can use the acquired knowledge to build innovative technologies for the futures,” he said.

Mr. Daniel Cobbold, the Mfantsiman Municipal Director of Education said science and maths education and practice has become very relevant in nation building and development and as such must be taught with great diligence and patience.

He encouraged teachers to make the fields more interesting and attractive so that they broke the myths and misconceptions creates around maths and science.

At the end of the context, the Anomabo Catholic Junior High School (JHS) emerged winners of this year’s Joseph Benjamin Bunyan Memorial Maths and Science Quiz Competition for Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Mfantseman Municipality.

They were followed by Eguase Anglican Basic School with Ndasimaim JHS taking the third position.

Some of the competing schools during the Semifinals were, Akraman Catholic JHS, Yamoransa JHS and Amisakrom JHS.

The winning school took home GH¢1000.00, with GHC 500 a donation from Dr. Kutsoati, in addition to a gold plague, some exercise books and two boxes of mathematical set, the second, also had GH¢400.00, a box of mathematical set and some exercise books, while the third school had GH¢300.00 and some exercises books.