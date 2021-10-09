Lack of appreciation of road signs, major contributor to crashes – Kofi Akpaloo

Ignorance of road signs and markings have been identified as a major contributor to road crashes in the country, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, Election 2020 Presidential Candidate of Liberal Party of Ghana (LGP), has stated.

Mr Akpaloo was speaking at the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Tema Regional Office and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) accident prevention platform.

The Tema GNA and MTTD Road Safety Project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users on their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers especially on the tenets of road safety regulations, rules and laws.

The LGP Leader identified ignorance of road signs and marking on the road, as contributing to accidents, and attributed it to the lack of education from all sector agencies.

He explained that to ensure road safety, the National Road Safety Authority and Highway Authority should construct roads in accordance with safety requirements, supervise the construction and enforce best practices in the road construction industry.

Mr Akpaloo explained that, every user of the road had to do critical analysis of the road before or when using it; every road mark had its own different meaning that if users of the road obeyed can help reduce the cause of crashes.

He also called for proper demarcation of the zebra crossing zones to safeguard pedestrians from any crashes.

He noted that even at Zebra crossings, they needed to be extra cautious because sometimes drivers overlooked the zebra crossing and ended up causing a crash.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA-Tema Regional Manager, called on community leaders to also educate the people about the proper means for crossing highways, especially communities living along the highways and motorways.

He noted that unfortunately most highways pass through communities and towns dividing it into two-halves, “therefore the people are left with no choice than to consistently and daily cross from one portion to the other without appreciation the sense of danger involved.

“The motorist needs education and in the same instances, the people living along these highways and other roads need sensitization to understand the ethics of crossing the roads”.

Mr Ameyibor also noted that road accidents could cause a spike in poverty as many families tend to lose their breadwinners as a result of the accident.

He noted that some people did not recover from accident, which could make them poor for life, because in some cases they were no longer mobile and may not contribute much to the needs of the family, while others die and leave the family in hardships.

"I know people who have lost their parents and life has not been the same, so in as much as we are trying to push everybody out of the poverty line, we should still push accident prevention as national agenda," he said.

Mr Ameyibor revealed that the country was in road safety crisis as about 90 per cent of road accidents were human related and the possibility that every household lost a family member was high.

He therefore called for an increase in road safety advocacy in order to reduce accidents on our roads to further reduce the level of poverty in the country, saying "the responsibility for us to go out there and propagate about the carnage on our roads should be done by us and everybody must come on board".

