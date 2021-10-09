Tiger Eye PI hasn’t neglected us – Ahmed Suale’s family debunk 'preposterous' reports

The family of the late private investigator, Ahmed Hussein Suale, has described as shocking and preposterous, allegations of being neglected by Tiger Eye PI, the investigative firm the deceased worked with before he was killed by unknown assassins.

This follows claims by a woman alleged to be one of the wives of the late undercover journalist, Ahmed Suale, that her late husband's former boss, Anas Aremeyaw Anas had abandoned the family.

A statement, signed by Ibrahim Kamilu Tahidu on behalf of the family, expressed worry about the development.

“We are yet to appreciate the motive behind the audio and the reaction therefrom, particularly at this crucial time, [as] the family is yet to fully recover from the painful loss of our brother, as a result of his efforts at exposing and fighting corruption in Ghana and the promotion of global conscience against corruption.”

“We are very pained at these developments, especially the fact that those who murdered and orchestrated the killing of our brother are still walking free.”

The statement also disclosed that after Ahmed’s unfortunate murder, Tiger Eye Pi made a cash donation of $10,000 to the family as seed money to support them.

It also disclosed that the said money was shared amongst his mother and two wives.

“Around 2019, Tiger Eye PI made a cash donation of $10,000 to the family in the presence of the wives of Ahmed Suale as seed money for them to start or augment their working capital to cater for themselves. In fact, the money was disbursed amongst them in the following manner.”

Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI had already issued a statement to respond to the falsehood and also clarify the support it has given to the family.

Below is the full statement.

---citinews