A/R: Angry form 3 students of Nyinahin Catholic SHS set boys’ dormitory ablaze for not allowing them cheap in WASSCE, block fire personnel

Some form three students of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region have allegedly set parts of the facility ablaze after completing their final examination.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 8, 2021 at about 7PM.

Their action, reports say was to register their displeasure over what they claim is the heart-hardness of authorities for not allowing them cheap in the just ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The situation eyewitness told this reporter, has left over 200 students stranded with no place to sleep.

Fire officers who were at the scene to douse the fire according to reports were also attacked and blocked by the suspected arsonist students as they watch the facility burnt to ashes.

Assistant Headmaster of the School Mr Boamah in an exclusive interview told this reporter that the fire swept through at least eight rooms.

According to him, several items belonging to the school have been destroyed.

He added that the over 200 students who have been left stranded also lost everything including their trunks, books, beds, clothing and mattresses.

He expressed worry over the situation as the school is struggling to find accommodation for the affected students.

He disclosed that the matter has been reported to the police pending investigations.

Sub-Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ernest Osei Boateng said they had to call for reinforcement to douse the fire.

According to him, officers from the Ghana National Fire Service picked intelligence a few days ago that some students were planning to set fire into the building.

He confirmed the assault by some young men suspected to be students upon arrival at the scene to fight the ravaging fire.

"I was hit with a chair at the time we were all busily working to kill the fire. I saw the boys who attacked me and still don't understand why the four young men opted to throw objects at me instead of helping to put the fire off," he stated.

Mr Ernest Boateng noted that there were no casualties as students were not at the dormitories when the incident happened.