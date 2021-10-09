ModernGhana logo
Make Sam George your NDC Presidential Candidate — Gabby falls in love with MP after CNN defense of anti-gay bill

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko appears to have fallen in love with National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP Samuel Nartey George after listening to his submission on CNN regarding the debate on LGBTQI in Ghana.

The Ningo Prampram MP was interview on the international media platform on Friday to defend why he is championing the anti-gay bill in Ghana.

Although the host made attempts to make false claims, a well-composed Sam George presented facts while backing his arguments with information from Ghana’s Constitution as well as norms, traditions, and culture of the West African country.

After watching the interview, Gabby Otchere-Darko has indicated that Sam George could be the ideal presidential candidate for the NDC.

According to him, the Ningo Prampram MP is not only young but articulate, driven, bold, and extremely popular as well.

“If politics is all about populism & popularity then I have fantastic news for the NDC: they have found their next presidential candidate & he is the MP for Ningo Prampram #SamGeorge. Young, articulate, driven, bold, & extremely popular. The main sponsor of the anti-LBGTQI Bill,” Gabby Otchere Darko has posted on his Twitter page.

