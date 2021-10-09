ModernGhana logo
Anti-gay fight: Peacefmonline needs professional English interpreter to understand grammar — Sam George bash managers over ‘wrongful’ reportage

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George has taken a swipe at Peace FM’s online portal for reporting that he was ‘bashed’ during his interview on CNN.

The Ghanaian lawmaker on Friday, October 8, 2021, granted an interview to the international media outlet where he spoke about the anti-gay bill in parliament.

In a report on Peacefmonline.com, the outlet claimed Sam George was bashed by the CNN reporter who hosted the Ghanaian parliamentarian.

Sam George who was not happy has advised Peacefmonline to seek help from a professional interpreter to better understand the content of his interview which was done in English.

“Dear peacefmonline, the interview was conducted in English. You should have gotten a professional interpreter to help you understand the interview. Cheers,” Sam George savagely posted on his Twitter page.

After his interview on CNN, Sam George has been hailed by Ghanaians on Twitter. Whiles some insists he should be Ghana’s President someday to come, others say he is one of the best politicians in the country.

