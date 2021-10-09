LGBTQI+ bill: Ghanaians celebrate Sam George after 'brilliant' submission on CNN

Ningo Prampram MP Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has been hailed by some Ghanaians on social media after his submission on Ghana’s anti-gay law on CNN.

On Friday, October 8, 2021, excerpts of an interview the Ghanaian Parliamentarian granted to CNN went viral on Twitter.

The interview has Sam George being questioned on why he is championing a law to criminalise LGBTQI+.

With a composed stature, the Ningo Prampram MP answered questions with facts from the 1992 Constitution as well as with reference to the tradition and customs of the country.

He refused to be bullied by the host ‘Larry’ and made his presentation to the delight of Ghanaians and people from other parts of Africa who have watched the interview.

In reaction on the attachment above, Ghanaians have applauded Sam George’s submission in the interview on CNN.

From calls for Sam George to be made Ghanaian President, others described the Ningo Prampram lawmaker as one of the best politicians in the country.

“Sam George for president please.

“Sam George is so so brilliant. One of the best young politicians in Africa by far.

“Sam George's interview on Cnn about the LGBTQ issue is something very commendable, He conducted himself as he should and answered all the questions with facts devoid of any hate speech or religious dispensation.

“Facts shall always defeat Perception, God Bless Sam George.

“Let’s be honest. Sam George really killed the interview. I don’t care where you stand, but that’s the truth.

“I wanna be like Sam George when I grow up.

“Sam George may you and your generation remain blessed by the Lord God Almighty for defending the position of we the Christian population in Ghana's parliament.

“God bless you Honourable. You've won my respect and admiration forever, Sam George.

“I really admire Sam George’s style of communication.

“Clap backs with diplomacy,” some of the comments on the video read.

Meanwhile, Gabby Otchere-Darko has backed Sam George as the right candidate to vie for President on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after his submission on CNN.